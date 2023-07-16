9-year-old struck by bullet after someone shoots into home

A 9-year-old was injured after getting shot in the foot.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 9-year-old victim was struck in the foot by a bullet when someone shot into a home in southwest Charlotte. The child was transported by Medic EMS to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Police responded to a call about an injury from an assault with a deadly weapon at a home on Idlewood Road.

According to a news release from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, detectives are investigating an assault with a deadly weapon. Crime Scene Search has collected physical evidence from the scene as division detectives continue their investigation.

Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with information about this incident to call 704-334-1600 or go to their website.

This investigation is active and ongoing. WCNC Charlotte is working diligently to continue to report the most updated information.

