No bond for second murder suspect in Wake County deputy Ned Byrd's shooting death

Marin-Sotelo will remain in a Wake County jail without parole. An arraignment or trial date have yet to be scheduled.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, one of two brothers charged in the Aug. 11 murder of a Wake County deputy, was transferred Thursday to a Wake County jail and appeared in court the same afternoon.

On Thursday, Marin-Sotelo was appointed a court-appointed attorney.

Before Thursday's court appearance, WRAL News was filming while Marin-Sotelo was walked into the jail.

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker, whose office is mourning the loss of Deputy Ned Byrd said he was "still sad," adding, "It's not going to bring deputy Byrd back, but this office has been [working] around the clock bringing those individuals ... who we believe are responsible for taking his life."

