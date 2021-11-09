Hopewell High School was placed on lockdown due to nearby police activity

Police were searching in nearby neighborhoods for a potentially armed person but found the individual was unarmed.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Hopewell High School was on lockdown Tuesday due to police activity in the surrounding neighborhoods.

Off-campus, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Huntersville Police Department were attempting to locate an individual possibly believed to have been armed. When police located the individual, they found no gun on their person.

As a precaution, the nearby Hopewell High School had been placed on lockdown.

Hopewell High School is the same school where six students were arrested earlier this month.

On Nov. 3, a fight at the school led to the discovery of two firearms.