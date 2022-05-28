No injuries from officer-involved shooting in Cornelius, officials say

The Cornelius Police Department is investigating this incident, officials said.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Officials are investigating a shooting involving a Mecklenburg County ABC officer in Cornelius.

Representatives with the Mecklenburg County ABC Board said the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday at a gas station along Catawba Avenue.

Officials said two officers were investigating a crime at the gas station when they were approached by two other individuals.

One of the individuals brandished their gun toward the officers, according to officials.

One of the officers then fired their gun, according to officials.

No one was injured in the incident, representatives with the board confirmed.

The Cornelius Police Department is investigating this incident.

Check back with WCNC Charlotte as this story develops.

