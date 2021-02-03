No injuries reported after altercation leads to gunshot in Lincoln County

The first officer arrived on the scene at 8:30 p.m. and everyone involved in the altercation had fled the scene.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an altercation that happened Monday night that involved a gunshot near an eastern Lincoln County restaurant.

According to the sheriff's office, a came into the Lincoln County Communications Center at around 8:26 p.m. and deputies were dispatched to the area near East Coast Wings on Cross Center Drive reference an altercation with multiple people and one gunshot confirmed.

The first officer arrived on the scene at 8:30 p.m. and everyone involved in the altercation had fled the scene.

Detectives interviewed several witnesses and viewed some cell phone recordings of the incident. Officers also recovered the shell casing from a .380 caliber bullet. No one is believed to have been injured during the incident, the sheriff's office confirmed.

Officials said some posts were made to social media sites by alleged witnesses but none have contacted law enforcement to be interviewed about the incident.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives are continuing the investigation into the incident.

