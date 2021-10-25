'Nobody should have to go through this' - Family donates organs of daughter killed in crash

State Police said that Abby and her mother were in a vehicle Friday night when another car, driving at a high rate of speed, slammed into the back of their car.

NEW ORLEANS — The family of a 9-year-old Metairie girl who was struck and killed Friday night, allegedly by an impaired driver, has donated the young child’s organs to help save and improve the lives of others.

Abby Douglas died Sunday, two days after the crash. 58-year-old Wendell Lachney was arrested and booked with negligent injury, reckless operation and other counts, but was released on bond. He was not injured in the crash. After her death, State Police are now looking for Lachney to add the count of vehicular homicide.

Abby’s life was celebrated at University Medical Center at 4 p.m. Monday when a ceremony was held raising a flag in honor of the family’s decision to donate her organs.

The ceremony is done to signify that an organ donor surgery is imminent.

An update on the St. Ann Church and National Shrine Facebook page says that all of Abby’s donatable organs had been matched as of midday Monday, with the exception of her heart, which was being matched.

"I'm just here for my son and my daughter-in-law," said Teresa Doublas, Abby's grandmother. "They're devastated. Nobody should ever have to go through this."

The family said that Abby and her mother were stopped at a red light near Behrman Highway and Belle Chasse Highway Friday night when another driver slammed into their vehicle.

State Police said Lachney was driving an Infinity 2020 south on Belle Chasse Highway at a high rate of speed and rear-ended the 2014 Toyota Sienna where Abby was properly restrained in the third row of seats. The impact of that crash forced the Sienna into a Chevy pickup truck.

Abby's mother was okay, but Abby was rushed to the hospital where she was declared clinically brain dead and didn't recover.