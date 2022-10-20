NoDa arson: House fire intentionally set, officials say

A NoDa family of four, plus their puppy, was displaced by a house fire that was intentionally set, investigators said. No arrests have been made.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A house fire in Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood is being investigated as a possible arson, officials said Thursday.

The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a reported fire in the 1100 block of East 35th Street, near Clemson Avenue Park, around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said two adults, two children and a puppy were displaced by the fire. The dog, a puppy named Ice, was rescued from underneath a bed, according to Charlotte fire officials.

The fire caused an estimated $41,000 in damage. The family is being assisted by the Red Cross at this time.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: 1100 block E. 35th St. Charlotte Fire firefighters rescued little puppy “Ice” from the burning building. He was hiding under a bed. Thankfully, he’s doing well. https://t.co/Ge4sqwom32 pic.twitter.com/hKRtGZKV1J — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) October 19, 2022

Investigators haven't released any suspect information or announced any arrests in connection with the fire. Any person with information about this incident or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

WCNC Charlotte's Jane Monreal will have an update on the investigation at 6 p.m. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. It's available free on iOS and Android devices.