Crime

Think twice before scanning that QR code: NC attorney general warns about scam

Officials say scammers are using malicious QR codes to target others and steal their personal information while pretending to be a legit business.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses added QR codes to help customers access their information and services in a contact-less world, but now North Carolina officials are warning people not to scan every code they see

Attorney General Josh Stein says his office received a report from federal officials about criminals using QR codes to redirect victims to malicious websites designed to steal their personal information. In this scam, a business' QR code is replaced with a fraudulent code that steals your data, installs malware on your device or asks for a payment that actually goes to the scammer

"Like all popular technology, scammers have looked to take advantage of QR codes to scam others," Stein said in a press release. 

The North Carolina Attorney General's Office says these three tips can help protect you from QR code scams: 

  • After you scan a QR code, check the URL to make sure it looks authentic. Watch for misspellings or domain names that don't match the business. Never give anyone you personal information unless you're sure about a website's authenticity. 
  • Make sure the QR code hasn't been tampered with. In many cases, criminals will use a sticker to put their malicious code over a legit code. 
  • Never download an app or software from a QR code. 

