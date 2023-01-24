State Auditor Beth Wood says she was 'shaken' and regrets leaving scene of post-gathering crash

Wood was at a holiday gathering before the Dec. 8 crash that led to a hit-and-run charge. She claimed responsibility and called the wreck accidental.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood acknowledged for the first time publicly that she left the scene of a Raleigh crash last month that resulted in a hit-and-run charge. Meanwhile, political opponents called for her resignation.

In a statement Monday, Wood described the Dec. 8 crash as accidental, noted that she spent about two hours at a holiday gathering before the incident, and said she accepted “personal responsibility.”

“After I left [the gathering], I made a sharp right turn and inadvertently hit a parked car,” she said. “I was shaken by the incident and, when I was unable to move my vehicle, I left the scene. That was a serious mistake and I regret my decision.”

