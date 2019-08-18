UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A man killed his 15-year-old daughter over the weekend then turned himself in to authorities, said the Union County Sheriff's Office (UCSO).

Investigators said 32-year-old Joshua Lee Burgess was charged in the murder of 15-year-old Zaria Joshalyn Burgess of Monroe.

Deputies said the incident took place at the suspect's home in the Wesley Chapel area in the 5100 block of Hampton Meadows Road off Goldmine Rd.

Investigators said the teen was visiting her dad over the weekend.

Joshua Burgess

Union County Sheriff's Office

"Actually, just knowing the guy just a little bit, playing football with him a couple of times, it's just crazy how sad and tragic that is," said Michael Sullivan who grew up with the suspect.

Deputies said they found the victim in the suspect's home after he showed up at the sheriff's office and told investigators what happened.

"This is just a case where it's pure evil," said Tony Underwood, chief communications officer for UCSO. "He readily admitted what had transpired."

The official cause of death will be released following an autopsy.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

For the latest breaking news alerts, download the new NBC Charlotte app

MORE STORIES ON WCNC.COM:

One person stabbed in fight outside an apartment in southeast Charlotte

Elementary teacher says 'no homework' all year

Security top priority at Charlotte Pride this weekend