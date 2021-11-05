Three people found dead at NC motel with 1-year-old

One man and two women were found dead inside a motel room in Dunn, police said. A 1-year-old child was found alive in the room.

The incident happened at a motel in the 700 block of East Cumberland Street.

One man and two women were found dead inside the motel room. Officials said a 1-year-old child was found alive in the room.

"Her sister called me and wanted me to go down there and check on her," said motel owner Margie Godwin. "That's when we went in and found her dead. They were all dead."

Godwin said that when she went into the room, she found all three people, including the tenant lying on the floor.

