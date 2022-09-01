Alexander County jail officer charged with giving drugs to inmates

A detention officer in Alexander County was charged with providing drugs, including synthetic marijuana, to inmates.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An officer at the Alexander County jail is accused of giving drugs to inmates, police said.

Caroline Nicole Lyon, of Statesville, was arrested on Wednesday on one count of providing drugs to inmates. Investigators said Lyon was arrested following an investigation from the Alexander County Sheriff's Office and North Carolina Department of Corrections based on a tip.

Investigators allege that Lyon provided suboxone and synthetic marijuana (also known as K2) to inmates. The narcotics had a prison value of $300,000, officials said.

Lyon was given a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 12. The investigation is ongoing. No further information was released by the sheriff's office at this time.

