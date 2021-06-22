North Carolina man arrested in Tennessee with body in his car

With a warrant, investigators searched Michael Cadogan's vehicle and discovered the body of 19-year-old Gianna Rose Delgado inside.

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A North Carolina man has arrested in Carter County, Tennessee Monday afternoon in the Fish Springs area. Investigators found a human body in his car.

The High Point Police Department contacted CCSO earlier Monday afternoon with information that 24-year-old Michael Louis Cadogan may be transporting a body through Carter County. A deputy saw Cadogan's vehicle, stopped it, and took Cadogan into custody.

Cadogan has been charged with abuse of a corpse, with possible homicide charges pending from High Point Police.