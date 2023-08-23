Man charged after 'Trump won' sign burned in NC yard

Damaging or destroying a political sign is a Class 3 misdemeanor and can result in a fine, community service or jail time.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh businessman has filed a civil lawsuit after he identified the bicyclist he believes set fire to a sign in his yard.

Nest home surveillance video posted on Twitter (X) shows a man leaning over the sign, which reads "Trump won," around 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 15 with a lighter.

The owner of the property on Alleghany Drive is John Kane Jr., a Republican and son of the prominent Triangle-area developer, who ran for chairman of the NCGOP.

Kane posted the video and a previous clip that shows the cyclist stopping in front of the sign and kicking it on Aug. 12. Kane turned in the video to the Raleigh Police Department.

James Dennis White was charged with two counts of damage to real property in relation to the incident.

