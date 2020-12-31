Man charged with impersonating deputy in Alexander County

Investigators said Timothy Bryan Stafford stopped two people in a vehicle and questioned them about a made-up stakeout operation in the community of Bethlehem.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man is facing charges after authorities said he posed as a deputy in Alexander County.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of the Wittenburg Wildlife Access off Shiloh Church Road in Bethlehem to investigate a complaint of a suspicious person. The caller told deputies a man approached them with a flashlight and presented a badge claiming to be part of an undercover stakeout. The suspect asked the person why they were parked near the access road and said there had been multiple break-ins reported in the area.

The suspect, identified as Timothy Bryan Stafford, was wearing dark clothes and driving a beige Ford pickup truck. When the person who called police asked Stafford for his law enforcement ID, they got into an argument and Stafford left the area.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they told the caller there was no stakeout operation going on in the area. After further investigation, deputies were able to identify Stafford as the suspect and took him into custody.