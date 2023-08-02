Example video title will go here for this video

Russell William Tucker's 1996 conviction could have bigger implications for how the state handles jury discrimination in the future.

Five Black potential jurors were all dismissed and Tucker's defense argues that the prosecutor's strikes to remove those jurors were on the basis of race.

Tucker, a Black man, was convicted of murder by an all-white jury in 1996.

His case is one of four related cases that were argued in front of the state's highest court.

At issue, a cheat sheet some civil rights activists say prosecutors used to strike black people from jury pools of black defendants.

In the North Carolina supreme court Wednesday, they're tackling a huge question: "Is our justice system really just for all people?"

Explaining Legal Precedent : What is Batson v Kentucky

All four cases are being heard by the state now in response to the United State Supreme Court decision called Batson versus Kentucky.

A duke law professor says that the decision lowered the bar for proving discrimination in the jury selection process.

"24 what the Supreme Court announced, in that case, was that the previous standard that it had applied. Determining whether or not there had been juror discrimination was demanding, a crippling burden of proof, and it was essentially impossible to meet under the old Swain standard. And so they announced what they intended to be a standard of proof that would be possible to meet in alleging juror discrimination," Emily Coward, Director of the Inclusive juries Project at Duke School of Law.

To do that, the Supreme Court announced a three-part test that has to be completed when discrimination is alleged.

The first part of the test requires whoever is alleging juror discrimination to present some evidence that there could be discrimination in the selection.

"It doesn't have to be you know, proof beyond a reasonable doubt or a smoking gun, but something that allows the court. To determine that a hearing is necessary. So it's essentially a burden of production," Coward continued.

Then, for the second step, the side accused of discrimination has to defend why they removed a juror.

Their actual reason should be race-neutral.

Then for the third step, the court determines whether or not the juror strike was motivated by race, gender, or ethnicity, or if it was valid.