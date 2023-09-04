North Carolina men arrested for neglecting puppies

The Pit Bull puppies were without sufficient air, shelter, food and water and were covered in feces, according to police.

WYANDANCH, N.Y. — Two men from North Carolina are facing charges accused of neglecting nineteen puppies recovered on Long Island this weekend.

Suffolk County police officers found the puppies in "deplorable conditions" inside a vehicle parked in Wyandanch, NY Friday night.

The pit bull puppies were without sufficient air, shelter, food and water and were covered in feces, according to police. They were transported to local animal shelters.

Russell Brown, 67, and Jamar Belle, 28, both from North Carolina, were charged with 19 counts of neglect of an impounded animal, one count of criminal possession of a weapon, and one count of criminal possession of a firearm.

A two-year-old girl, who was also in the car, is in the custody of Child Protective Services, according to reports.

