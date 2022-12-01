Newborn, toddler spent hours inside cold car with dead bodies inside, NC police say

Police said two children spent hours in the cold in the backseat of a car overnight while two dead bodies were in the front seat.

Employees at Barnhill Contracting Co. on Construction Drive in Rocky Mount discovered the bodies around 6 a.m. Thursday when heading into work. Police arrived shortly after at approximately 6:15 a.m.

Officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department believe two people, who were not identified, were shot and killed inside the car right outside the business. They were apparently found inside a Cadillac, according to an employee from the tow company that responded to the scene.

