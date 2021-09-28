Officers find crystal meth, marijuana stuffed inside football outside NC prison

Officers found crystal meth, marijuana and tobacco inside a football between the inner and outer fences at Morrison Correctional Institute in Richmond County.

HOFFMAN, N.C. — Corrections officials say officers at a prison in Richmond County, North Carolina, found a football filled with drugs near a fence last week.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said staff members at Morrison Correctional Institute in Hoffman spotted a football in an odd location between the inner and outer fences of the prison.

When workers picked up the ball and took it apart, they found tobacco, marijuana and crystal meth. Investigators said the ball and its contents were linked to an inmate serving time at the prison.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts