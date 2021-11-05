NC school bus driver arrested on suspicion of DWI

State troopers said a school employee noticed something was wrong and contacted the school's resource officer. The driver was then arrested by Highway Patrol.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cleveland County school bus driver was arrested Thursday after state troopers said she was driving a bus with students while impaired.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a Union Elementary School employee who interacted with the driver noticed something was wrong before notifying the school's resource officer. State troopers were then called to the school to investigate.

Troopers got to the school and came to the conclusion that the driver was impaired. Fite was taken to a hospital and given a consensual blood draw before she was taken to the Cleveland County jail on charges of DWI and reckless driving to endanger.

