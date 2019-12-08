HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 1-year-old boy who was last seen in a car that was stolen from High Point late Sunday night is reportedly safe, the High Point Police Department reports.

According to police, the stolen vehicle was located in Davidson County by the sheriff's office. Police report Legend Masir Goodwine is in law enforcement custody reported being safe.

Police said the toddler was inside a gold Acura TL that was stolen from a parking lot on Main Street Sunday night.

High Point Police said the suspect was described as a 20-30-year-old white man with a blue shirt, a gray hat and blue jeans. The Acura was last seen traveling south on Main Street.

The Amber Alert has been canceled. Police say the suspect in the case is still wanted. Originally police said the suspect was a black male but after reviewing surveillance video, new information was released and detectives say they are looking for a white male, around 20-30 years old.

The suspect is described as being 6 feet tall, 165 pounds and having dark brown hair.

At this point, High Point police say the little boy and stolen car have been located, but the suspect is still at large.

If you have any information on who this man is, call the High Point Police Department at (336) 883-3224.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM