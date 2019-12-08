HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 1-year-old boy who was last seen in a car that was stolen from High Point late Sunday night is reportedly safe, the High Point Police Department reports.

According to police, the stolen vehicle was located in Davidson County by the sheriff's office. Police report Legend Masir Goodwine is in law enforcement custody reported being safe.

Police said the toddler was inside a gold Acura TL that was stolen from a parking lot on Main Street Sunday night. The car has North Carolina license plate FES-4626 and was last seen a little after 11 p.m. Sunday.

High Point Police said the suspect was described as a 20-30-year-old white man with a blue shirt, a gray hat and blue jeans. The Acura was last seen traveling south on Main Street.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM