Deadly hit and run under investigation in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a hit and run crash on Beatties Ford Road in north Charlotte Thursday morning, police said.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to a crash at the intersection of Beatties Ford and Dr. Webber Avenue. CMPD said one person was killed during the crash.
Police have not identified the person who was killed or released any suspect information at this time.
No further details were provided by detectives at the scene. Any person with information about this incident or any other crime is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.
