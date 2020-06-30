CMPD investigating north Charlotte homicide

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in north Charlotte late Monday night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in north Charlotte late Monday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

According to CMPD, officers were called the 9100 block of Trinity Road, near the intersection with Beatties Ford Road by Hornets Nest Park, for a reported shooting a little before midnight. When officers got to the area, they found a man who been shot. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead on the scene.

CMPD homicide detectives were called to the area and began looking for potential witnesses. So far, no arrests have been made and CMPD has not released any suspect information.