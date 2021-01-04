Man found fatally shot in north Charlotte yard: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man was killed in north Charlotte Thursday.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. near the 900 block of McArthur Avenue, about three blocks from the intersection of Atandoe Avenue and La Salle Street. CMPD says they were responding for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon and found the man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
CMPD has not released any suspect information at this time and no arrests have been announced. The victim has not been identified by detectives.
Any person with information about this incident or any other crime is asked to call the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly with CMPD homicide detectives.
