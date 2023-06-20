One person dead after homicide in north Charlotte

According to police, the incident happened somewhere along Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One man is dead after a shooting in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The shooting happened just before noon on Arthur Davis Road, which runs parallel to Old Statesville Road.

In a new conference, detectives said they initially got a call to respond to a car crash. As officers were on the way, dispatchers informed them a witness believed someone was in the car suffering from gunshot wounds.

"Officers did locate a single male individual inside the car that had sustained apparent gunshot wounds," CMPD Maj. Ryan Butler said. "They immediately began to render aid to that individual. Huntersville Fire Department responded to the scene to take over medical aid."

The man was eventually pronounced dead.

"I cannot confirm an age on the individual right now, I can tell you that the deceased is a Black male," Butler said.

For CMPD, this is the fifth deadly shooting in just nine days.

"Too often when we have people in conflict, the first thing that people are going to do to resolve that conflict is a firearm," Butler said. "I don't think that there's anybody here who wants that."

Butler said detectives were able to get some useful information from nearby businesses and are trying to get any surveillance footage from the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/ .

MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts