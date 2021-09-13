x
North Charlotte homicide suspect charged

Delvario Boyce Jr., 18, appeared in court Monday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect who was arrested early Saturday morning in connection to a homicide investigation that happened in north Charlotte in mid-August appeared in court Monday to face his charges.

Delvario Boyce Jr., 18, was charged with the murder of 18-year-old Jaterrious Lamont Moore.

Moore was found and pronounced dead after officers responded to gunshots along West Sugar Creek and Reagan Drive, which is just south of Interstate 85, around 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 14. 

Moore's death marked Mecklenburg County's 60th homicide in 2021. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

