North Charlotte homicide suspect charged

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect who was arrested early Saturday morning in connection to a homicide investigation that happened in north Charlotte in mid-August appeared in court Monday to face his charges.
Delvario Boyce Jr., 18, was charged with the murder of 18-year-old Jaterrious Lamont Moore.
Moore was found and pronounced dead after officers responded to gunshots along West Sugar Creek and Reagan Drive, which is just south of Interstate 85, around 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 14.
Moore's death marked Mecklenburg County's 60th homicide in 2021.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.
Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.
