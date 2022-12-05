2nd victim dies after shooting at north Charlotte park

Dominic Salazar, 18, passed away as a result of his injuries suffered during a Nov. 15 shooting.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second victim has died as a result of a November shooting in a north Charlotte park.

The second victim, later identified as 18-year-old Dominic Salazar, passed away on Sunday. The first victim, 17-year-old Damien Gonzalez, passed away the night of the shooting.

The shooting, which took place on Nov. 15, happened at Fred Alexander Park on Griers Grove Road around 7 p.m. When Medic arrived, they found Gonzalez suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Can’t hardly process it," Ronald Christenbury, grandfather of Damien Gonzalez, said after the shooting.

Salazar was found in critical condition at the scene and was rushed to a hospital.

“The heart drops, it’s extremely frustrating that our young people are resorting to violence to solve any type of conflict or disagreement," CMPD Major Jackie Bryley said.

“It’s just people out here trying to make a name for themselves, taking innocent lives for no reason at all," Christenbury said.

"We haven’t had a homicide in the area in over a year, and that last homicide was my grandson," Jackie Lewis said Wednesday recalling the painful memories.

Lewis' grandson and son were both previous victims of gun violence. She turned her pain into purpose by creating 'Angles of No Mercy' to try and create change.

“Guns don’t kill people, people do and we got to be more responsible and hold our people and our courts accountable," Lewis said.

The family of Damien Gonzalez hopes for a resolution. They want people to know he was a loving father to a 5-month-old son and was deeply loved himself.

“He’s probably the kindest, big-hearted person I know, and he’d do anything for anybody," Gloria Christenbury, grandmother of Damien Gonzalez, said.

On Nov. 28, CMPD announced they arrested and charged two juveniles in connection to Gonzalez's murder. Now that Salazar has passed away, CMPD is working to update those charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

