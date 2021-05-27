1 person hurt in shooting involving police in north Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the person they shot was a suspect in a previous robbery and shooting.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting in north Charlotte that sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of Old Interstate Road, which is near where Graham Street crosses over Interstate 85, according to CMPD.

In a tweet, CMPD said one person was taken to a hospital to undergo surgery. No officers were injured during the shooting.

WCNC Charlotte reporter Kendall Morris reported from the scene that police chief Johnny Jennings provided more details. According to Jennings, the subject in the shooting was being investigated to a previous robbery and shooting at the Royal Inn a few days ago. Jennings said officers performed CPR on the subject, who is now stable.

Chief Jennings just provided more details. He says the subject in this shooting was being investigated in connection to previous robbery and shooting at the Royal Inn a couple of days ago. Officers performed CPR on the subject following shooting. Subject is currently stable. — Kendall Morris (@KendallMorrisTV) May 27, 2021

The identity of the subject has not been released. It also is unclear the immediate chain of events that led to shots being fired.

