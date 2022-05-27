Woman sexually assaulted, kidnapped in north Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the suspect broke into a woman's home, assaulted her and forced her to drive him to another location before leaving.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A convicted rapist who was recently released from prison is facing multiple charges after police said he broke into a woman's home in north Charlotte, sexually assaulted her and then kidnapped the victim.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to an apartment complex on Daybreak Drive, not far from Graham Street and Interstate 85, Thursday morning. The victim, a 63-year-old woman, told officers the suspect broke into her home, then physically and sexually assaulted her. He then forced her to drive him somewhere else, CMPD said.

The suspect, identified as Robert Lamar McFadden, was linked to an earlier burglary that happened on the same street around 4 a.m. Thursday. When CMPD responded to the burglary at 4 a.m., they were unable to locate McFadden at the scene. Detectives said he returned to the area around 9 a.m., and he was arrested later that day by CMPD.

McFadden was charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree forcible rape, two counts of first-degree forcible sex offense, communicating threats of assault on a female and first-degree kidnapping in connection with the incident.

Police said McFadden was convicted of rape on the same street in 2010. A detective said McFadden was well-known by officers who patrolled the area.

"Patrol officers know Mr. McFadden from previous incidents," CMPD said. "They were influential in identifying him as a potential person to look at due to his previous acts in that community with the rape in 2020. He's known to the officers out there for many years."

Any person with information about this case or any other crime is asked to call CMPD's anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.