Victim shot in north Charlotte sent to hospital, police say

The victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a victim is recovering after a shooting in the north part of the city Saturday evening.

Officers said it happened sometime before 8 p.m. along Beatties Ford Road, near the intersection with Dr. Webber Avenue. CMPD said officers heard gunshots ring out from within a large crowd of people, with several cars nearby as well.

The victim was located and transported to a local hospital by Medic. Police said the injuries sustained were non-life-threatening.

CMPD has promised further updates as more information becomes available.

