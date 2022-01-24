1 person injured after north Charlotte shooting

Medic said the person had life-threatening injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is being treated for injuries after a shooting in north Charlotte, according to Medic.

It happened Monday night in the 5000 block of Edsdale Place, which is right off Trinity Road and near Beatties Ford Road.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for the latest information on the investigation. At this time, no additional details have been made public.



