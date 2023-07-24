Suspect in shootout near Camp North End facing charges

A 24-year-old is facing 18 charges in connection with a shootout just north of Uptown in late May, WCNC Charlotte learned.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is facing more than a dozen charges in connection with a shootout that saw stray bullets hit multiple cars and homes near Camp North End in late May, WCNC Charlotte learned.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a home invasion on Statesville Avenue on May 25. Neighbors said it was a miracle no one was hurt during a shootout before police arrived. Tiffany Schreiber said she was watching a movie when she heard gunshots outside. Her home was struck by at least five shots.

On Monday, WCNC Charlotte learned an arrest was made in the case. Jamal Moore Jr., 24, was arrested in the case. Moore is facing 18 charges, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into an occupied property and armed robbery in connection with the incident.

CMPD did not publicly announce his arrest and only disclosed that Moore was arrested due to a records request by WCNC Charlotte. The request was filed by WCNC Charlotte on behalf of neighbors, including Schreiber, who said she hoped telling her story would spark change.

Schreiber said the Brightwalk neighborhood is normally quiet with no issues. Police said the incident started in a nearby apartment complex. Several other houses and cars were hit by gunfire. Schreiber said her home suffered around $35,000 in damage.

"One of the bullets came through our window, like right above where we were sitting," Schreiber said. "Then [my fiancé] was just like, 'Get down on the ground.'"

Anyone with information about this incident or any other shooting is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

