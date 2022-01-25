Man charged after teen found shot multiple times

A 16-year-old was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries after being shot multiple times at a home in north Charlotte Monday night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 16-year-old was rushed to the hospital after being shot multiple times in the chest in north Charlotte Monday night, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting at a home on Edsdale Place, near Hornets Nest Park on Beatties Ford Road, a few minutes before 8 p.m.

Investigators said the victim was shot several times by the suspect inside the home. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic. A CMPD spokesperson said the victim remains in critical condition Tuesday morning.

CMPD announced that Tytremerce Rayquan Caldwell was arrested in connection with the shooting. Caldwell was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.

CMPD has not released any further information at this time. Any person with information about this incident is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

