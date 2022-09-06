Man dead after apparent shooting in Gastonia, police say

The investigation into what happened is ongoing near North Chester Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

GASTONIA, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot outside a business Thursday afternoon.

The Gastonia Police Department said they were called to North Chester Street near Davidson Avenue just before 5 p.m. The 20-year-old man was found dead inside a car at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds.

The southbound part of North Chester Street at the intersection with Davidson Avenue was set to be closed for some time as police continue the investigation. Just before 6 p.m., police said one lane of the street heading into town was open.

UPDATE at 5:42pm - One lane of N. Chester St coming into the City is now... Posted by Gastonia Police Department on Thursday, June 9, 2022

Police said they were interviewing anyone who could be witnesses along with anyone who may have been driving by when it happened.

As of writing, no information on the victim nor any possible suspects was available. The department promised further updates as information became available.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

