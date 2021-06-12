Gun found at North Meck HS, 19th on CMS campus this year

North Mecklenburg High School administrators said no threats were made and all students and staff are safe. This is the 19th gun found on a CMS campus this year.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A gun was found in the possession of a student at North Mecklenburg High School in Huntersville Thursday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed.

Administrators said there were no threats made against the school and all students and staff were safe. This is the 19th gun found on a CMS campus this school year.

Principal Stephanie Hood called parents and notified them of the weapon being found with the following message:

"This is Principal Hood calling with an important message. Today, a student was found in possession of a firearm on campus. Law enforcement was called, and the firearm was confiscated without incident. No threats were made, and all students and staff are safe. It is a violation of CMS policy and state law to have a weapon on any CMS campus. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against anyone in violation. Your student’s safety is our top priority. Thank you so much for your constant support of North Mecklenburg High School."

This is the first incident at the school since a series of fights led to increased security in October.

Superintendent Earnest Winston said last week that CMS is taking precautions to prevent violence in schools. Winston pointed to a workgroup he directed that is working to find short-term and long-term solutions to the growing violence in schools issue. One of those solutions is to provide students with clear backpacks, which are due to arrive in February. Another tool is creating a system where students can report possible threats anonymously and doubling the number of random safety screenings at school.

Winston recently met with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Johnny Jennings, along with other city and county leaders like the district attorney and the sheriff to figure out other possible solutions.

"We are all concerned for the safety of our students and staff," Winston wrote. "Addressing this crisis is a top priority, and we will communicate more actions as our team takes an all-hands-on-deck approach to new school safety measures and preventing further violence."

