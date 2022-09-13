'No credible threat' at North Mecklenburg High School

The school was placed on lockdown, and dismissal was delayed, until police were able to determine a reported threat was not credible.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A lockdown has been lifted, and students have been dismissed for the day, after an anonymous tip threatened North Mecklenburg High School Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., police responded to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school, located in Huntersville. The school dismissal was delayed while law enforcement investigated.

Authorities determine the threat to not be credible and the lockdown was lifted.

In a message to parents Tuesday, principal Stephanie Hood apologized for any inconvenience caused by a delayed dismissal:

The safety of our students and staff is a top priority. Today our school was placed on lockdown due to an anonymous tip shortly after 2 p.m. Law enforcement was immediately called and all students and staff were kept safe as the tip was investigated. Ultimately, there was no credible threat discovered. We applaud any student who speaks up and reports anything potentially dangerous. We apologize for any delay in dismissal as the investigation was conducted. Thank you for your support of North Meck.

