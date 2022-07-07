x
Crime

CMPD investigating homicide in northeast Charlotte

CMPD is investigating a homicide after a person was found dead on Sofley Road in northeast Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person was found dead in northeast Charlotte Thursday morning, police said. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the 3900 block of Sofley Road, which is between West Craighead Road and West Sugar Creek Road. CMPD said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

CMPD has not released any suspect information or announced any arrests. The victim has not been identified at this time. 

Any person with information about this incident or any other crime is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers line at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly with CMPD homicide detectives. 

