CMPD investigating northeast Charlotte homicide

A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead near the intersection of Dalphon Jones Drive and Katherine Kiker Road in northeast Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced.

CMPD responded to a reported assault near the intersection of Dalphon Jones Drive and Katherine Kiker Road, near the Back Creek Greenway, Wednesday morning.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, CMPD said.

CMPD has not identified the victim or released any suspect information at this time. No arrests have been announced in connection with the case.

Anyone with information about this case or any other incident is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with homicide detectives. All calls are anonymous.

