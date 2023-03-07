Arrests made in northeast Charlotte homicide last summer: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two men are facing charges in connection with the killing of a 25-year-old man in northeast Charlotte last August, police said.
Ontario Shukur Redfern was found dead from a gunshot wound just off East W.T. Harris Boulevard in the early morning hours of Aug. 5, 2022. On Tuesday, March 7, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced two suspects were charged in connection with his death.
Zion Brown, 21, and Kenneth Cathcart, 25, were arrested on Monday by CMPD's violent criminal apprehension team. Both suspects were interviewed by homicide detectives before being transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.
Brown was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Cathcart was charged with felony accessory after the fact to murder in connection with Redfern's death.
CMPD said the investigation is active. It's unclear if any other suspects are being sought in this case.
Anyone with information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with homicide detectives. All calls are anonymous.
