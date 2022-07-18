1 killed, another injured in northeast Charlotte shooting

Police said when they got to the scene they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Medic transported both victims to the hospital.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed and another person was injured following a shooting Saturday morning in northeast Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, the shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. in the 9500 block of University City Boulevard. Police said when they got to the scene they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Medic transported both victims to the hospital.

One of the victims, 22-year-old Tashon Malyk Mock, was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The second victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information regarding a suspect in this case.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Carter is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

