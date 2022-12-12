CMPD investigating homicide in northeast Charlotte

A man who was found with life-threatening injuries along North Tryon Street in northeast Charlotte Sunday night has died, CMPD said. Here's what we know.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person who was attacked in northeast Charlotte Sunday evening died in the hospital Monday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

CMPD responded to a reported assault in the 6700 block of North Tryon Street, between Owen Boulevard and the I-85 connector, around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. The victim was rushed to a Charlotte hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim, who has not been identified, died in the hospital from his injuries, CMPD announced.

Detectives have not released any suspect information or announced any arrests in connection with this case. Any person with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with CMPD homicide detectives.

