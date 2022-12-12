CMPD investigating homicide in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person who was attacked in northeast Charlotte Sunday evening died in the hospital Monday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.
CMPD responded to a reported assault in the 6700 block of North Tryon Street, between Owen Boulevard and the I-85 connector, around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. The victim was rushed to a Charlotte hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The victim, who has not been identified, died in the hospital from his injuries, CMPD announced.
Detectives have not released any suspect information or announced any arrests in connection with this case. Any person with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with CMPD homicide detectives.
You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app to watch live newscasts and on-demand videos.
Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.
WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.