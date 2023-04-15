Person stabbed in northeast Charlotte, Medic reports

No further details were shared as of publication.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after an apparent stabbing Saturday evening, according to Medic.

The agency confirmed paramedics responded to North Tryon Street near the intersection with Dalton Avenue around 6:30 p.m. One patient was taken from the scene for treatment.

As of publication, more information about the victim's condition was not immediately available. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not yet provided case information.

