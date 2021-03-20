CMPD investigating after reports of shooting at Northlake Mall

CMPD said officers found "evidence of a shooting" but detectives have not yet found anyone who was shot.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after reports of a shooting at Northlake Mall.

CMPD said officers responded to reports of a shooting at the mall and found "evidence of a shooting."

Police said around 3:38 p.m., officers received a call that a single gunshot was fired at the mall. Officers already at the mall quickly arrived at the scene and were later joined by other first responders. Police said it happened near the food court.

CMPD said only one gunshot was fired, and there are not believed to be any gunshot victims.

Three people were treated for minor injuries after evacuating Northlake Mall on Saturday, according to CMPD. Of those injured, one person was taken to the hospital for medical care. CMPD said these injuries are considered unrelated to the gunshots, but that the mall was evacuated.

One child was temporarily missing from their family after the shot was fired, but has since been safely reunited with family.

CMPD said mall security did an "outstanding job" at assuring the evacuation process moved safely and efficiently.

The Charlotte Fire Department set up a family reunification area for children separated from parents at the lower level parking lot of Belk's.

CMPD said the mall would be closed for the remainder of the night as the investigation continues.