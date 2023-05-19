Northlake Mall introduces new K-9

Meet Smokey, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois that was born in Holland. He was recruited by an elite K-9 unit created the serve the public.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Northlake Mall introduced its new K-9 patrol unit this week as part of its new enhanced security program.

Smokey, as well as his handler Angel Hernandez, completed the Allied Universal Security Services firearm detecting training program and are now licensed through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Allied Universal operates in more than 90 malls nationwide.

Northlake Mall announced it would roll out new security measures in March following multiple violent incidents. Those measures include the number of off-duty police officers and K-9 patrols, as well as upgrading the mall's security camera system and adding vehicle recognition technology at parking lot entrances.

Hernandez has an extensive background working with K-9 officers and was also associated with the TSA for cargo screening.

Smokey, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, was recruited by an elite K-9 unit created to serve the public in several environments. He has been tested and certified to locate explosives and firearms. His specialty is finding firearms on moving objects or people through odor tracking.

Northlake implemented a new youth supervision policy last August that requires all visitors 17 and under to be accompanied by an adult who is at least 21 after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Spinoso Real Estate Group said the change was made after a juvenile was charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting at the mall in March 2021. Concord Mills, which is owned by Simon Properties, has a similar policy in place following a deadly shooting in 2019.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts