5 new security measures at Northlake Mall to be implemented

The enhanced security will roll out as soon as April 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Northlake Mall in north Charlotte is getting more security features in April.

The mall has teamed up with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to come up with new measures to hopefully make the mall a safer place for patrons and retailers.

The measures include increasing the number of off-duty police officers and K9 patrols, installing public-view monitors at the higher trafficked areas of the mall, upgrading the mall's CCTV cameras and adding vehicle recognition technology at vehicle entrances that will be able to cross-reference CMPD's programs.

“We have been proactively working with the CMPD to ensure the safety of our retailers, employees, and customers while working to prevent these events from happening in the future,” Carmen D. Spinoso, chairman and CEO of Spinoso Real Estate Group, which owns Northlake Mall, said in a statement. “We stand in partnership with our valued retailers in prioritizing the safety and well-being of Mall employees and the shoppers who enjoy our retail experience – and will continue to ensure that anyone who enters the Mall can do so comfortably.”

Northlake implemented a new youth supervision policy last August that requires all visitors 17 and under to be accompanied by an adult who is at least 21 after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Spinoso Real Estate Group said the change was made after a juvenile was charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting at the mall in March 2021. Concord Mills, which is owned by Simon Properties, has a similar policy in place following a deadly shooting in 2019.

A few notable retailers have pulled out of the mall in light of the violence, including Apple and Buckle.