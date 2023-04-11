x
Crime

One arrested in connection to Northlake Mall stabbing

This comes two months after shots were fired at the mall.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police have arrested 58-year-old Rodney Richards in connection to a stabbing that happened Saturday, at Northlake Mall. 

This comes one month after two suspects were arrested in connection to a February shooting at the mall. 

READ MORE: Two arrested in connection to shots fired at Northlake Mall in February

Richard was arrested Sunday and is charged with robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon. 

Police reports say Roberts allegedly stabbed the victim and stole their Apple watch. 

Richards is expected in court Tuesday. 

