Student identified as suspect in bomb threats at Northwest Cabarrus HS

A Northwest Cabarrus High School student is facing charges in connection with two bomb threats made against the school this week, deputies said.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office confirmed a student at Northwest Cabarrus was responsible for the creation and distribution of a handwritten note detailing bomb threats at the school on Sept. 19 and 20. The school was evacuated both days. Multiple other campuses in Cabarrus County and Mooresville were evacuated due to bomb threats this week.

Deputies determined the student did not have access to materials needed to make explosives as mentioned in the note(s), according to the sheriff's office.

The student has not been identified due to their age. Cabarrus County and state officials are working together on the incident and charges are pending against the student.

The investigation is ongoing. Any person with information is asked to call the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office at 704-920-3000. Witnesses may also call Crime Stoppers at 704-93CRIME.

