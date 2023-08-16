1 killed in northwest Charlotte shooting, Medic says

The victim was pronounced dead after being shot near the intersection of Bellhaven Boulevard and Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road Wednesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a shooting in northwest Charlotte Wednesday morning, Medic confirmed.

Emergency crews responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of Bellhaven Boulevard and Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road around 10 a.m. Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The shooting happened near where Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road meets North Carolina 16 near Interstate 485.

WCNC Charlotte has contacted Charlotte-Mecklenburg police for more information about this shooting. So far, no arrests have been announced and detectives haven't identified the victim.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with homicide detectives. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

