3 charged, including 2 juveniles, after reported robbery at CMS school

Police said three people, including two juveniles, will face charges for a reported armed robbery on the campus of Oakdale Elementary on March 28.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An adult and two juveniles were arrested in connection with a reported armed robbery and shooting at Oakdale Elementary School in north Charlotte Monday, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to Oakdale Elementary for a reported shooting in the area of the athletic field. When officers got to the school, they found evidence consistent with a shooting. Detectives were able to identify three people involved with the incident.

Two juveniles were injured during the incident. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that aren't life-threatening. They were be charged after treatment.

CMPD also arrested 18-year-old Malachi Huggins. He was charged with armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools were not in sessions Monday, as it was a teacher workday. No other students were on campus and no other people were involved in the incident.

Any person with information about this case is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.

